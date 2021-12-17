Veritas Asset Management LLP Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,122,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,060 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 1.30% of CoStar Group worth $440,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after buying an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after buying an additional 31,163,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 748.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after buying an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after buying an additional 16,853,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after buying an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.36. 15,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,181. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 130.17, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.49.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.