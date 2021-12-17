Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $52.75 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $60.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

