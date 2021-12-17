Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

