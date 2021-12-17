Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.04

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 214432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

VERX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,694.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $421,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vertex by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

