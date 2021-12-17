Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Tops $4.17 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $9,789.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00317039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

