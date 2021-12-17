VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Trading 0.4% Higher

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.14 and last traded at $68.83. 80,316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 63,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.05.

