VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.61 and last traded at $60.38. Approximately 9,084 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 7,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97.

