VIDY Price Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One VIDY coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $789,853.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00204522 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

