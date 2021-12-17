View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Down 5.4%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares dropped 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 29,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,187,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in View by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in View by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 73,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in View in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in View by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 132,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in View in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,084,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

