VIG (VIG) Trading Up 37% This Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. VIG has a total market capitalization of $787,245.15 and approximately $514.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded up 37% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000215 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000595 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,873,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

