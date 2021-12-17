Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Increases Dividend to $3.45 Per Share

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 3.4497 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous — dividend of $1.16.

NYSE:AIO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,768. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39.

In related news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $55,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

