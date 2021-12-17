Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Down 36.8% in November

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the November 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AIO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,492. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 2,050 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $55,001.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,287,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 145,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 98,311 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

