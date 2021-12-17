Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Down 36.8% in November

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the November 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AIO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,492. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,287,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 145,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 98,311 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.
About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
