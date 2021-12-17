Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.1% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $214.37 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.41. The company has a market capitalization of $412.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

