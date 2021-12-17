Visor.Finance (VISR) Hits Market Cap of $33.82 Million

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002102 BTC on popular exchanges. Visor.Finance has a total market cap of $33.82 million and $271,073.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Visor.Finance has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Visor.Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00040755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00205147 BTC.

Visor.Finance Profile

Visor.Finance (VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,590,412 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visor.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Visor.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Visor.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visor.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.