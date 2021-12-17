Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Earl Sibley Purchases 13 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Earl Sibley acquired 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,134 ($14.99) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($194.82).

Earl Sibley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Earl Sibley acquired 13 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,188 ($15.70) per share, for a total transaction of £154.44 ($204.10).

VTY traded up GBX 14 ($0.19) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,133.50 ($14.98). 548,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,142. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. Vistry Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 825.77 ($10.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.85). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,147.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.77) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($19.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.14) to GBX 1,470 ($19.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($14.93) to GBX 1,260 ($16.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.77) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,343 ($17.75).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

