Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Earl Sibley Purchases 13 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Earl Sibley acquired 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,134 ($14.99) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($194.82).
Earl Sibley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, Earl Sibley acquired 13 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,188 ($15.70) per share, for a total transaction of £154.44 ($204.10).
VTY traded up GBX 14 ($0.19) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,133.50 ($14.98). 548,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,142. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. Vistry Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 825.77 ($10.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.85). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,147.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.07.
About Vistry Group
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.
