Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 18,812 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $29,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $494,011,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after buying an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,473,000 after buying an additional 957,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $119.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

