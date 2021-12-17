Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 9,996 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.16% of Xylem worth $35,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Xylem by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Xylem by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $118.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

