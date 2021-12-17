Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 453,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR opened at $318.49 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $227.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.