Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 1,811 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $31,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $1,289,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $257.21 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

