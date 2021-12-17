Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 7,159 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $32,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Starbucks by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,554 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Starbucks by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.59 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

