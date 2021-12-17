Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 258,456 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $34,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 21.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.