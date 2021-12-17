Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $30.72 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,833 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $207.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

