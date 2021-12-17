Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,969 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Newmont worth $30,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NYSE NEM opened at $59.00 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

