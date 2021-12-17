Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 9,573 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.11% of Ferguson worth $35,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,343,000 after acquiring an additional 80,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,013,000 after buying an additional 775,917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,326,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,278,000 after buying an additional 401,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 20.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,494,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,146,000 after buying an additional 426,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,141,000 after buying an additional 243,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their target price on Ferguson from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised their target price on Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,717.25.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $170.84 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.82.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $1.665 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

