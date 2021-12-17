Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $44,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Linde by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Linde by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $340.01 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $343.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $174.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.