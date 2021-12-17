Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,256 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $68,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 30,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $102.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $101.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

