Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,629 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $33,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $58.65 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $253.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

