Vortex Defi (VTX) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $37,845.12 and $290.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

