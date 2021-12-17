Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

VOSSF opened at $54.31 on Friday. Vossloh has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $54.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53.

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

