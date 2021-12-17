Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:IGA)

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport (NYSEARCA:IGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,883. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Get Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport (NYSEARCA:IGA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of December 31, 2020, over $245 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With more than 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.