Voyager Token (VGX) Price Tops $3.05 on Top Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00006642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $849.23 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00039555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00205799 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

