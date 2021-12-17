Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Increased to $239.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $239.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VMC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.13.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $205.35 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.73 and a one year high of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,261.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.