Wagerr Price Reaches $0.0275 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $5.96 million and $8,433.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012966 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003821 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043973 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.71 or 0.00426718 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,961,013 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

