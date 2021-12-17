Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) is Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop accounts for approximately 1.9% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of Walker & Dunlop worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth about $2,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of WD stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.31. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.52 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.