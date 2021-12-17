Wall Street Games Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.22 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $13.96 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00053467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.97 or 0.08318135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00077518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,219.42 or 0.99756764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.