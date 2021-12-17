Wall Street Games (WSG) Trading Down 9% This Week

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $14.36 million and $2.11 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.99 or 0.08088533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00078266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,176.35 or 0.99892346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00050967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

