Waltonchain Achieves Market Cap of $78.76 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $78.76 million and approximately $23.61 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,086,260 coins and its circulating supply is 78,365,228 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

