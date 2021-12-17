Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Update

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the November 15th total of 210,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 497,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Waterdrop stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.47. 1,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,001. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Waterdrop will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apoletto Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $14,442,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $4,014,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $174,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $810,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

