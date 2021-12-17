Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Trading 0.7% Higher

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.02 and last traded at C$5.96. 5,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 16,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.39 million and a P/E ratio of 42.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.0276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.27%.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

