Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 176,876 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.13% of Waters worth $28,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 634.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 108.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,407,000 after purchasing an additional 210,930 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,874,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Waters by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 470,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,761,000 after buying an additional 124,921 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT stock opened at $350.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $242.77 and a 52-week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

