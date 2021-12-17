Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

WTS opened at $186.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.88 and its 200-day moving average is $168.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.44 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

