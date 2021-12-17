WAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $873.00 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $873.00 million and $108.12 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3,679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00035588 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,823,109,742 coins and its circulating supply is 1,868,291,443 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

