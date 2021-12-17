Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DocGo (DCGO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DocGo (NASDAQ: DCGO):

12/14/2021 – DocGo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/13/2021 – DocGo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – DocGo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – DocGo is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – DocGo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/30/2021 – DocGo is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – DocGo had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – DocGo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – DocGo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – DocGo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – DocGo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc. “

Shares of DCGO traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,439,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,694. DocGo Inc has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

