Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SThree (STREF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SThree (OTCMKTS: STREF) in the last few weeks:

12/15/2021 – SThree was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

12/11/2021 – SThree was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – SThree was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – SThree was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/19/2021 – SThree was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – SThree was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

STREF opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. SThree plc has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

