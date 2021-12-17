Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Independent Bank (IBCP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBCP):

12/14/2021 – Independent Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2021 – Independent Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 46.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 73.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 94.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 16.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

