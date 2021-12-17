Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE: NXRT):

12/15/2021 – NexPoint Residential Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

12/6/2021 – NexPoint Residential Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $64.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – NexPoint Residential Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $64.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – NexPoint Residential Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

11/13/2021 – NexPoint Residential Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

10/27/2021 – NexPoint Residential Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -97.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.40%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

