Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nomad Royalty (NSR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nomad Royalty (TSE: NSR) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2021 – Nomad Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Nomad Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Nomad Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Nomad Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Nomad Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

12/9/2021 – Nomad Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

11/24/2021 – Nomad Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Nomad Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.50 to C$17.00.

11/1/2021 – Nomad Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:NSR opened at C$8.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.65. The stock has a market cap of C$507.08 million and a P/E ratio of 40.13. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.34 and a 1 year high of C$12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

