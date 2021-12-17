Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) is ARGA Investment Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,433,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 647,479 shares during the quarter. Weibo makes up approximately 4.7% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.63% of Weibo worth $68,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Weibo by 5.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,942,000 after acquiring an additional 74,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Weibo by 1,785.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 78.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,916,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Weibo stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

