WELL Price Tops $0.14 (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, WELL has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One WELL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a market cap of $19.75 million and $24,351.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WELL alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00038875 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.97 or 0.00203026 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.