Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Down 4.6%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) dropped 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.88 and last traded at $48.01. Approximately 784,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,167,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.